Russia Silently Begins SU-57 Delivery: Two Fighter Jets Sent To Ghost Buyer – Who Got The Deadliest Jets?

Moscow: Russia has silently begun deliveries of its most advanced fifth-generation fighter, the Su-57, to an undisclosed foreign buyer. The aircraft manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) confirmed that two jets have been handed over and are now operational.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha told state media channel One, “Two Su-57 aircraft have been delivered to a foreign partner and they are now on combat duty. Our client is satisfied with the aircraft.”

The buyer’s identity has not been publicly revealed. Russia’s official arms export agency, Rosoboronexport, had announced in November 2024 that a deal for the Su-57 had been finalised, but at that time, the purchasing country was also kept confidential.

Analysts speculate that the buyer could be Algeria, as the country’s state media reported in February that its pilots were training in Russia to fly the Su-57.

The Su-57 is Russia’s most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter and is produced in limited numbers. Globally, only three countries manufacture serial-production fifth-generation fighters: the United States with the F-35 and F-22, China with the J-20 and J-35 and Russia with the Su-57.

Moscow’s export variant, the Su-57E, features modified electronics, avionics and software compared to the domestic fleet, making it an export-grade model. The delivery of these two jets indicates that Russia continues to maintain production capacity even amid ongoing conflicts.

Analysts highlight that either Russia is producing aircraft despite the war or utilising existing inventory to fulfill foreign orders.

The Su-57 is known for its advanced stealth design, digital systems and multi-role capabilities. Western nations have closely monitored Russia’s military manufacturing, particularly since the war in Ukraine, making this first foreign delivery a noteworthy development.