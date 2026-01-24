Russia strikes Kyiv and Kharkiv amid ongoing US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Fresh Russian attacks hit Kyiv and Kharkiv on Saturday, even as US-brokered negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict continued in Abu Dhabi. At least one person was killed, and 15 others were wounded in the overnight strikes.

“Kyiv is under a massive enemy attack. Do not leave shelters!” Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Telegram, according to AFP. He added that residential buildings had been hit, disrupting heat and water supplies in parts of the capital.

Kharkiv’s mayor, Igor Terekhov, reported that the city was targeted with Iranian-made Shahed drones, causing damage to several residential complexes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

High-Stakes Talks In Abu Dhabi

The trilateral talks in the UAE capital, involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, are scheduled to continue over two days. The UAE Foreign Ministry described the discussions as part of “ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis.”

A key sticking point remains the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has demanded Kyiv withdraw its forces. “Russia's position is well known on the fact that Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, have to leave the territory of the Donbas,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

The Abu Dhabi talks followed meetings in recent days involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, as well as discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Peace Proposals ‘Nearly Ready’

Zelensky told reporters that proposals aimed at ending the conflict were “nearly ready” but acknowledged uncertainties over the future of Ukrainian territory sought by Russia. He also reiterated his support for establishing a free trade zone under Ukrainian control in the east, describing it as potentially “positive for our business.”

The US-brokered discussions in Abu Dhabi are expected to continue over the weekend, with officials emphasising the goal of fostering dialogue and seeking political solutions to the crisis.