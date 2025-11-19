Ahead Of Putin’s India Visit, Russia Stuns Delhi With Unrestricted Su-57 Stealth Fighter Jet Tech Transfer Offer

Putin's India Visit 2025: As New Delhi prepares to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, Moscow has moved one step closer to placing a transformative defence proposal on the table. It has proposed complete licensed production of the Su-57 stealth fighter on Indian soil, accompanied by unrestricted technology transfer, an offer that has been whispered about in strategic circles for years.

The pitch was put forward at the Dubai Air Show, where a senior Rosoboronexport representative spoke with unusual directness about what Russia is willing to hand over. “We are ready to organise the supply of Su-57 aircraft produced in Russia and the production of aircraft in India, which includes technology transfer,” the official stated.

He explained that the package stretches far beyond airframes. It includes “technological learning of fifth-generation technologies, engines” and other systems normally guarded behind closed doors.

The offer comes at a time when India is studying long-term options for its next advanced fighter programme, while repeatedly running into restrictions from Western partners. Russian officials chose the moment to emphasise “reliability” and “transparency”, something they describe as their “greatest advantage when it comes to technology transfer without restrictions and possible sanctions”.

The Russian representative suggested that Indian side would not be left guessing about spares or upgrades if geopolitical turbulence appeared. “Manufacturing Su-57 means manufacturing all critical components,” he said, adding that the project removes the “fear you won’t get something because of sanctions”.

The roadmap, he described, involves an expansion of licensed production in India until most of the aircraft is built and supported domestically.

Moscow is also presenting a long-range vision that goes beyond initial production. The Russian official spoke of jointly improving the fighter as the years pass. “There is a possibility of upgrading aircraft by improving the aircraft’s software and upgrading it in general,” he said.

To him, the Su-57 proposal continues a pattern that stretches back to the first MiG-21 built in India. “We propose to continue 60 years of cooperation, in terms of aircraft’s production,” he said.

The offer lands at a moment when India is balancing legacy partnerships with new defence suppliers. New Delhi co-develops the BrahMos missile with Russia and assembles Su-30MKI fighters under license. At the same time, it has increasingly diversified toward American and French equipment.

PutinIndia Visit 2025: With global politics shifting quickly, Russia appears intent on reminding India of a partnership that has historically survived dramatic changes in the world order. Diplomatic activity over the past day has underlined how seriously both sides are approaching the coming summit.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met President Putin and held discussions with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before attending the SCO Heads of Government Meeting in Moscow.

In Delhi, Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to President Putin and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to India’s readout, the prime minister conveyed “his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to hosting him in India next month”.

Discussions between Patrushev and Modi covered several areas of maritime cooperation, including connectivity, shipbuilding, blue-economy projects and skills development, signalling that the defence relationship is only one part of a broader agenda taking shape before the visit.