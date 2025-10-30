Russia Tests ‘Poseidon’: The Doomsday Torpedo That Can Drown Cities In Radiation

Moscow: Russia has confirmed successful test of its most powerful nuclear-powered underwater weapon, the Poseidon torpedo. Officials said the trial was conducted in Arctic waters and involved a full launch sequence from a submarine, followed by the activation of its onboard nuclear reactor.

President Vladimir Putin called it a major milestone, describing Poseidon as a weapon unlike anything in existence. He said the system demonstrated stable nuclear propulsion and unmatched endurance under the sea.

Poseidon is an autonomous underwater drone designed to travel across oceans and strike enemy shorelines or naval bases. Around 20 metres long and weighing close to 100 tonnes, the device runs on a miniature nuclear reactor that allows it to stay submerged for long periods and cover intercontinental distances.

Russian engineers describe it as capable of carrying a powerful nuclear payload that can trigger vast underwater explosions. Military sources claim it can create massive radioactive tidal waves that could sweep across coastal cities and naval installations, leaving areas contaminated and uninhabitable for decades.

Western defence experts have called the system a “new class” of strategic weapon, one that blurs the boundary between deterrence and environmental catastrophe. Analysts warn that a detonation near a coastline would not only obliterate infrastructure but also poison surrounding waters and land, creating irreversible damage.

Given its near-unlimited range, almost any coastal country could fall within Poseidon’s reach. Independent reports have identified potential targets as major ports and cities on America’s east and west coasts, Britain’s naval hubs, France’s maritime bases and urban centres in Japan, South Korea and Australia. NATO’s European shorelines are also believed to be within its scope.

Moscow insists Poseidon is meant to strengthen deterrence, not provoke confrontation. But military observers see the test as a signal, a reminder that Russia continues to develop weapons designed to bypass traditional defence systems.

The test has fuelled debates over nuclear arms control and the growing automation of warfare. Diplomats and defence planners are now calling for new frameworks to address emerging technologies that combine nuclear capability with artificial intelligence and undersea mobility.