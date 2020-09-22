हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Russia

Russia to register second coronavirus vaccine by October 15

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

Russia to register second coronavirus vaccine by October 15
Reuters photo

MOSCOW: Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against coronavirus COVID-19 by October 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday (September 22).

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing.

Russia COVID-19 Coronavirus Gamaleya Institute COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine trial
