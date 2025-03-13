Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2872070https://zeenews.india.com/world/russia-ukraine-ceasefire-top-putin-aide-criticises-truce-plan-calls-it-temporary-breather-for-kyiv-2872070.html
NewsWorld
RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: Top Putin Aide Criticises Truce Plan, Calls It 'Temporary Breather For Kyiv'

On Thursday, negotiators from US travelled all the way to Russia to put forward their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine, as Washington pushed Moscow for an "unconditional" pause to the three-year conflict.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 09:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: Top Putin Aide Criticises Truce Plan, Calls It 'Temporary Breather For Kyiv' File Photo of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. (ANI)

Criticizing the United States-Ukrainian proposal calling for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying it would just be a "breather" for the Ukrainian military. "It would be nothing more than a temporary breather for the Ukrainian military," Yuri Ushakov told state media after speaking by phone to US national security advisor Mike Waltz, as quoted by news agency AFP.

He stated President Vladimir Putin would "probably make more specific and substantive assessments" on Thursday. Ushakov also said that Russia was aiming for a "long-term peaceful solution" that would secure Russia's "legitimate interests." "That is what we are striving for," he said. "Any steps that imitate peaceful action are, I believe, not needed by anyone in the current situation," he said.

On Thursday, US negotiators travelled all the way to Russia to put forward their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine, as Washington pushed Moscow for an "unconditional" pause to the three-year conflict.

Meanwhile, a day after the US lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday said a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could be arranged "very quickly" if necessary, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The Trump administration on Tuesday resumed military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, as Kyiv endorsed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia, pending Moscow's approval, during pivotal talks in Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the development, the Kremlin said it does not rule out the possibility that the issue of a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump may arise following the US-Ukrainian negotiations and could be organized swiftly.

(With agencies’ Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK