Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire: Top Putin Aide Criticises Truce Plan, Calls It 'Temporary Breather For Kyiv'

Criticizing the United States-Ukrainian proposal calling for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying it would just be a "breather" for the Ukrainian military. "It would be nothing more than a temporary breather for the Ukrainian military," Yuri Ushakov told state media after speaking by phone to US national security advisor Mike Waltz, as quoted by news agency AFP.

He stated President Vladimir Putin would "probably make more specific and substantive assessments" on Thursday. Ushakov also said that Russia was aiming for a "long-term peaceful solution" that would secure Russia's "legitimate interests." "That is what we are striving for," he said. "Any steps that imitate peaceful action are, I believe, not needed by anyone in the current situation," he said.

On Thursday, US negotiators travelled all the way to Russia to put forward their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine, as Washington pushed Moscow for an "unconditional" pause to the three-year conflict.

Meanwhile, a day after the US lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday said a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could be arranged "very quickly" if necessary, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The Trump administration on Tuesday resumed military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, as Kyiv endorsed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia, pending Moscow's approval, during pivotal talks in Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the development, the Kremlin said it does not rule out the possibility that the issue of a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump may arise following the US-Ukrainian negotiations and could be organized swiftly.

(With agencies’ Inputs)