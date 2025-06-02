Russia-Ukraine Conflict: From 117 Drones To Months Of Planning, Zelenskyy Reveals Key Details – 10 Points

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: After Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack against Russia on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a series of posts on the social media platform X, shared the details of the "operation".

Ukraine launched ‘Operation Spider Web’ against Russia, targeting several airfields deep across the Russian territories, according to IANS.

This also comes at a time when a second round of direct peace talks is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Monday. In the meeting, Ukrainian negotiators are set to present new proposals to Russia.

Here are the top points that Zelenskyy revealed:

1- Zelenskyy's Meeting

In a post, Ukrainian President said, "Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report regarding today’s operation. An absolutely brilliant result."

2- Time Of Planning

Zelenskyy also mentioned that the preparation for the operation took over a year and a half. He wrote, "One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution. Our most long-range operation."

He added that Ukraine's people who were involved in preparing the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in time.

3- 117 Drones Used

Zelenskyy also said that 117 drones were used in the operation, with a corresponding number of drone operators involved.

4- 'Brilliant Operation': Zelenskyy

"Today, a brilliant operation was carried out — on enemy territory, targeting only military objectives, specifically the equipment used to strike Ukraine. Russia suffered significant losses — entirely justified and deserved," he wrote.

5- 'Office' Location

"What’s most interesting, and this can now be stated publicly, is that the “office” of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions," he added in the thread of his post.

6- Three Time Zones

Zelenskyy said, "Our people operated across several Russian regions — in three different time zones."

7- Over 40 Units Of Strategic Aviation

"It’s genuinely satisfying when something I authorized a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation. We will continue this work," he said.

8- Ceasefire Proposal

Proposing a ceasefire, the Ukrainian President said, "We continue to propose a full and unconditional ceasefire, along with all rational and dignified steps that could lead to a lasting and reliable peace. The Ukrainian proposal we presented to the Russians is logical and realistic."

9- '...Path Toward Peace'

He wrote, "The Russians, however, have not shared their “memorandum” with anyone — we don't have it, the Turkish side doesn't have it, and the American side doesn't have the Russian document either. Despite this, we will try to achieve at least some progress on the path toward peace."

10- 'Defending Itself'

In one of his posts, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine is defending itself, and rightly so – we are doing everything to make Russia feel the need to end this war. Russia started this war, Russia must end it."

US-Russia Talks

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had a telephonic conversation on Sunday and discussed the initiatives for the political settlement of the Russia-Ukraine situation.

(with IANS inputs)