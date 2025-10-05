Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Moscow Drone Strike Hits Trains In Northern Sumy; 1 Killed, 30 Injured

In a Russian drone strike in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, one person was reportedly killed while 30 were injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as "savage" and stated that emergency services had arrived at the scene to assist the people.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy informed of the attack and shared a video showing damage to the trains.

"A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike," the post read.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians. And this is terror the world must not ignore. Every day Russia takes people's lives. And only strength can make them stop. We've heard resolute statements from Europe and America - and it's high time to turn them all into reality, together with everyone who refuses to accept murder and terror as normal. Lip service is not enough now. Strong action is needed," he added.

A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports… pic.twitter.com/ZZoWfPmpL5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 4, 2025

Also Read: Russian President Putin First Praises Trump, Then Warns US Over Supplying Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine

Russian Drone Attack

ANI reported, citing Al Jazeera, that hours later, local prosecutors said that a 71-year-old man was found dead in one of the wrecked carriages. The site is around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border.

In a message on Telegram, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said: "There are injured passengers. Rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene."

Russia has stepped up its air attack campaign on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the past two months.

The attack on the train comes a day after Russia launched its biggest overnight air attacks on several regions of Ukraine, particularly emergency infrastructure for power grids and gas sites.

(with ANI inputs)