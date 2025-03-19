Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Trump, Putin Agree To 30-Day Ceasefire During 2-Hour Phone Call

Following a two-hour-long call, US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday agreed to a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war with a pause on attacks on energy and infrastructure. The two leaders have also begun negotiations for a full ceasefire and permanent peace starting immediately.

During the telephone conversation, they also discussed bilateral relations and the situation in West Asia. The plan agreed by them will need to be affirmed by Ukraine. In a readout of the two-hour-long call, Trump and Putin said, "The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace".

"These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East (West Asia). The two leaders "agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace," the readout stated.

The readout also said Trump and Putin "stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the US and Russia" and that "a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the US and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved."

They also discussed West Asia "broadly," the readout said, "as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts." The call marks a significant step in President Trump's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which he has maintained would never have taken place if he was in office at the time.

On Tuesday (local time), Trump described his telephonic conversation with Putin as "productive," stating that both leaders agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure. Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, said they discussed elements of a peace agreement and that the ceasefire process is now in motion.

"My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine. This War would have never started if I were President! Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end. That process is now in full force and effect, and we will, hopefully, for the sake of Humanity, get the job done!" his post read.

