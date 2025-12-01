Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal: Talks 'Productive' But More Work Needed, Says US Secy Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says negotiations with Ukraine on a potential agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war were productive, though “more work remains.” The talks took place in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation led by national security council secretary Rustem Umerov, the country’s new chief negotiator.

Also present were President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow for talks next week.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Umerov as the new head of Ukraine’s delegation to peace talks with the United States, other partners, and Russia, according to local media.

“Rustem delivered a report today, and the task is clear: to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war,” Zelensky said.

Sunday’s meeting marks the latest development in two weeks of intense diplomatic engagement, triggered by the leak of a 28-point US peace plan that alarmed Ukraine and European allies for appearing to favor Russia, which launched its invasion nearly four years ago.

The previous round of talks between US and Ukrainian officials was held November 23 in Geneva, Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump has said his peace plan has been “fine-tuned” with input from both sides, and that he is sending envoys to the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to finalize an agreement. He said he looks forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky “only when the deal to end this war is final or in its final stages.”

Trump initially set a Thanksgiving deadline for Ukraine to accept the agreement but later indicated he would allow more time if progress continues.

Meanwhile, fighting persists. Trump said 25,000 soldiers were killed last month, and Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv with missiles and drones on Tuesday.