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3-ton bomb alert: Russia hits Ukraine frontlines with massive FAB-3000 precision glide bombs

Russia unleashed its devastating 3-ton FAB-3000 satellite-guided glide bombs to flatten Ukrainian frontline command hubs, exposing Kyiv's air defense deficit.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
3-ton bomb alert: Russia hits Ukraine frontlines with massive FAB-3000 precision glide bombs
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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