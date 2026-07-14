/3-ton bomb alert: Russia hits Ukraine frontlines with massive FAB-3000 precision glide bombs

There has been a notable increase in the deployment of massive and destructive bombs by the Russian military along the Ukrainian frontline, including the FAB-3000 heavy explosive glide bomb. From the official statements from the Russian Ministry of Defence, the aerospace forces launched an attack against the towns of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia district and Shchurove in the Donetsk district. The attack is reported to have wiped out the temporary deployment base of the Ukraine's 63rd Mechanized Brigade.