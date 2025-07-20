Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Open To Negotiations, Lays Down Major Prerequisite

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to renewed peace talks with Ukraine, but Moscow remains firm on achieving its key objectives, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, according to media reports citing Russian state media.

“President Putin has repeatedly expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible,” Peskov stated. “However, this is a complex and lengthy process that requires substantial effort.”

Peskov emphasized that Russia’s goals in the conflict remain unchanged. “The most important thing for us is to accomplish our objectives. These goals are clear and non-negotiable,” he added, without specifying further.

Peskov also addressed recent comments by US President Donald Trump, noting that the world has grown accustomed to his sometimes “harsh” rhetoric. However, he acknowledged that Trump had also expressed a desire to work toward a peace deal with Russia, a sentiment Moscow views as constructive.

The remarks came as Kyiv signaled a willingness to resume peace talks, which have been stalled since early June. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted in media reports as saying that Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov had proposed a new round of negotiations with the Russian side to take place next week. “The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up,” Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking on Monday, announced new military aid for Ukraine and warned of fresh sanctions targeting buyers of Russian exports if Moscow fails to agree to a peace deal within the next 50 days.

Previous negotiations between the two sides, including two rounds held in Istanbul, failed to produce a ceasefire. However, they did result in agreements on prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers.

As both sides reiterate their commitment to diplomacy, albeit with firm conditions, the coming weeks could prove critical in determining whether meaningful progress toward peace is possible.