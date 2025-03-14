Russia-Ukraine War To End Soon? Trump Expresses Optimism After Phone Call With Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had “very good and productive discussions” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin pertaining to putting an end to the Ukraine war. Expressing optimism that there is a “very good chance of the conflict coming to an end soon," Trump urged Putin to spare the lives of troops in Kyiv who were "completely surrounded."

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President remarked that Ukrainian troops are in a vulnerable position, and if Moscow continues to attack, it could result in a horrific massacre. "We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"But, at this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military and in a very bad and vulnerable position. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!," he further stated.

Trump's phone conversation with Putin comes days after Washington proposed a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has accepted the deal, and Putin has also agreed to it in principle.