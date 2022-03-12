Russia-Ukraine war: US imposes ban on export of luxury goods to Russia, Belarus

New Delhi: US Department of Commerce on Friday (March 11, 2022) imposed latest controls on the exports of their luxury goods to Russia and Belarus. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said, "We have also imposed an import ban on Russian alcohol, seafood and non-industrial diamonds.”

The Department of State Spokesperson said that US will ensure no relief on sanctions will be given to Russia as it remains committed to Ukraine.

"We are and we will remain committed to and united with Ukraine. There will be no relief from sanctions or other costs we have and will continue to impose on Russia until Putin reverses course and relents in his brutal aggression," Price said.

Before US, the European Union had announced the ban on the exports of luxury products to Russia. The European Commission President said that in addition to revoking Russia`s benefits as a world trade Organization member and fresh measures against Russian elites close to the Kremlin, the EU will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

Additionally, European Commission also said that the EU would prohibit the key goods in the iron and steel sector from Russia. Ban on investment in Russia`s energy sector is also on the cards, imformed EU.

The developments came after EU leaders met with each other on Thursday and Friday in Versailles, France and pledged to announce new sanctions.

Earlier, Price also informed that the US is acting in concert with their G7 partners and took some steps to hold Russia to account. He said, "We announced additional actions against wealthy Russian elites to ensure the govt of Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its invasion of Ukraine."

More US troops deploy overseas

US soldiers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Pentagon has ordered roughly 12,000 total service members from various US bases to Europe, with a couple of thousand more already stationed abroad shifting to other European countries.

The soldiers' mission is to train alongside military units of NATO allies in a display of force aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia. The Pentagon has stressed US forces are not being deployed to fight in Ukraine.

The battalion's soldiers are in addition to the estimated 3,800 soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division who have deployed in recent weeks from nearby Fort Stewart, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder, the division's spokesperson.

