Russia Ukraine War: US Pressure Fails, Putin Doesn’t Blink; Will Trump Make Most Dangerous Move Of His Presidency?

Washington: The United States has announced new sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies. President Donald Trump declared restrictions on Rosneft and Lukoil. The White House also cancelled a planned meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest. This signals strain between Washington and Moscow.

Trump said that his meetings with Putin produce good conversations, but the talks never move forward. The statement points to frustration in the administration over the slow diplomatic outcome. Washington now focusses directly on Russian energy businesses.

Putin received a grand welcome in Alaska in August. Trump believed peace could be secured through personal outreach. The visit created hope that both sides might explore a new diplomatic track. The United States showed interest in direct engagement with Russia. Kyiv and European allies expressed concern because Ukraine’s involvement seemed uncertain.

The Alaska talks ended without a peace deal. Putin maintained his position on the war. Ukraine continues to face Russian attacks. The country seeks a decision from Russia that guarantees full security.

American officials explored military support for Ukraine. A proposal was under discussion to supply Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv. Trump spoke about flexibility over territory under Russian control. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hoping to reach a breakthrough. Moscow outlined a peace approach based on deeper political issues linked to the conflict. The talks did not progress.

Washington now uses sanctions as pressure. Europe also announced restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Moscow claims resilience against Western measures. Russia states that its economy and energy sector remain focussed on new growth.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes stronger action against Moscow. Kyiv prepares for winter. Attacks on power facilities in Ukraine continue. The durability of US pressure remains a key question on the ground.

India observes the shift in the US position. Country’s refiners depend on Russian oil. The new sanctions could limit supplies. India faces risk to trade relations with the United States during an active negotiation phase. New Delhi evaluates how the measures might affect future deliveries from Russia. A change in Russian exports could raise global oil prices. India may then expand sourcing from West Asia, Africa and the Americas.

The war continues without a clear diplomatic path. Washington examines further tools to influence Moscow. Kyiv waits for a moment that opens a route to meaningful peace.