Russia-Ukraine War: Why Putin Wants Zelenskyy Out Of Crimea, NATO? Explained

Russia-Ukraine War: Days after holding historic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump has asked his Ukrainian counterpart to leave parts of Crimea under Moscow's control and drop his NATO bid to achieve a ceasefire. Trump said on his social media handle that Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. The US President’s latest remark came after he rolled out a red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Trump is pushing Ukraine to accept a deal to end Europe's deadliest war in 80 years. Tens of thousands of people, including soldiers, have been killed in the three-year-long war, while millions have been displaced. While the US stressed compromise on both sides, it has put the ball in Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s court. However, the Ukrainian President has already rejected the demands, including that Ukraine is expected to give up the rest of its eastern Donetsk region.

According to reports, Russia is not keen on returning 100% of the Ukrainian land it has annexed so far, but if Zelenskyy agrees to Crimea and NATO bid demand, Putin may soften his stance for a ceasefire. Crimea has been in Russian control since 2014. If you are thinking why Russia is not willing to cede Crimea, here’s an explainer:

Crimea: Strategic Peninsula

Crimea might look like a small peninsula on the map, but it holds huge strategic, military, and cultural importance — both to Russia and Ukraine.

1. Military & Strategic Position

Crimea sits in the Black Sea, which is a critical gateway between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is based in Sevastopol, Crimea. This naval base gives Russia access to warm-water ports that remain usable year-round (unlike northern ports that freeze).

From Crimea, Russia can project military power into the Mediterranean, Middle East, and even the Atlantic.

2. Historical & Cultural Connection

Crimea was part of Russia for centuries during the Russian Empire and Soviet era.

In 1954, the Soviet government transferred Crimea from Russia to Ukraine (then both were part of the USSR). Many Russians still viewed Crimea as historically “theirs.”

Putin often uses this cultural narrative to justify annexation, claiming he is protecting ethnic Russians there.

3. Economic and Geopolitical Interests

The Black Sea region is rich in oil and gas reserves offshore. Control over Crimea gives Russia more access to energy resources.

Crimea also boosts Russia’s control over shipping routes and energy pipelines.

Controlling Crimea weakens Ukraine economically and militarily.

4. Political Leverage

Having Crimea gives Russia strong leverage over Ukraine and NATO. It prevents Ukraine from fully integrating with Western alliances like NATO or the EU because Crimea remains a disputed territory.

5. Tourism and Local Economy (Secondary but Symbolic)

Crimea has seaside resorts and was once a major tourist destination during the Soviet era. Although not the main reason, it adds symbolic value and domestic popularity inside Russia.

Ukraine’s NATO Bid

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has been trying hard to get into NATO, claiming that it would ensure Ukraine’s security against Russia. However, Putin has consistently framed Ukraine’s potential NATO membership as a direct threat to Russian security. In November 2021, he warned that NATO deploying long-range missiles or missile defense systems at Russian borders in Ukraine would be a “red line” for Moscow. Putin stated that such deployments could target Moscow within minutes. The Russian President sees NATO's eastward expansion, particularly into former Soviet territory like Ukraine, as highly aggressive and indicative of Western duplicity.