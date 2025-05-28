Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Proposes Trilateral Talks Involving US

In an effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a trilateral summit involving himself, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per media reports.

Zelenskyy’s comments come as Trump on Tuesday warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that he was "playing with fire" for stalling efforts to finalise a peace agreement with Ukraine.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realise is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump had accused Putin of going "crazy" and needlessly killing people, including civilians, in Ukraine.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY," in a post on social media, Trump said.

The US president had reiterated his longstanding view that Putin "wants the whole of Ukraine, not just a piece of it", and warned that such ambitions could lead to the "collapse of Russia".

“I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia,” he said.

“President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop,” Trump said.

“President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop. This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's, and Biden's War, not "Trump's," I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” Trump added in the post.