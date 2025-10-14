Russia, US, Europe…Doesn’t India Really Trust Any? Satellite Toll System Put On Hold – Here’s Why

New Delhi: India’s ambitious plan to launch a satellite-based toll system has been postponed indefinitely. Government sources say concerns over privacy and security have taken centre stage. The delay reflects a broader reluctance to depend on foreign satellite navigation networks such as the American GPS, Russia’s GLONASS, Europe’s Galileo or China’s BeiDou.

Officials indicate the move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which exposed potential vulnerabilities in vehicle tracking and real-time location monitoring.

Sources familiar with the project confirm that the satellite toll initiative has not been scrapped. It has only been deferred for a few months or years. The government insists that only a fully indigenous Indian satellite navigation system should power the programme.

At present, the domestic navigation network, NavIC, is not fully equipped to handle nationwide toll collection. Technical teams across multiple ministries are working to ready NavIC for operational deployment.

One of the primary challenges arises from the ability of satellites to capture the real-time location of vehicles on Indian roads. Officials say the system could potentially compromise the privacy of individuals travelling in cars, which has become a key concern in light of heightened national security sensitivities.

Barrier-Free Toll System Under Development

While the GNSS-based toll system waits in limbo, work continues behind the scenes to ensure safe implementation. Authorities and technical experts are exploring measures to protect the privacy of citizens while maintaining efficiency in toll collection.

Early trials on the Delhi-Jaipur highway offered proof of concept but highlighted the importance of addressing security and public privacy before a nationwide rollout.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun implementing barrier-free, multi-lane and free-flow toll systems in the country. The first tender for such a system has been issued for Choriyasi in Gujarat.

This technology will allow toll collection from vehicles without requiring them to stop, ensuring smooth traffic flow while improving revenue collection.

Officials emphasise that these trials will serve as stepping stones toward a fully functional satellite-based toll system once the NavIC network is ready.

The delay highlights India’s growing emphasis on self-reliance and domestic technological capabilities. By avoiding reliance on foreign satellite networks, the government aims to secure both national infrastructure and citizen privacy.

In the coming months, technical teams will continue testing and refining systems to ensure the satellite toll programmes can be launched safely and efficiently, aligning with India’s vision of modern, secure and autonomous transportation management.