Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014835https://zeenews.india.com/world/russian-college-stabbing-attacker-raises-holocaust-slogans-and-draws-nazi-symbol-with-victims-blood-3014835.html
NewsWorldRussian college stabbing: Attacker raises Holocaust slogans and draws Nazi symbol with victims blood
RUSSIA COLLEGE STABBING

Russian college stabbing: Attacker raises Holocaust slogans and draws Nazi symbol with victims' blood

As per Russia's Interior ministry the attacker stabbed multiple students in the dormitory and tried to resist arrest, in which he also stabbed two police officers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Russian college stabbing: Attacker raises Holocaust slogans and draws Nazi symbol with victims' bloodImage Credit: IANS

A 15-year-old boy, reportedly connected to a banned neo-Nazi group, allegedly carried out a stabbing attack at a university dormitory in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic on Saturday, injuring at least six people, including four Indian students.

The attacker allegedly shouted nationalist slogans referencing the Holocaust and used the victims’ blood to draw a Nazi symbol (Swastika), Times of India reported.

Preliminary reports state that the knife-wielding teenager entered a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa and attacked students residing there. Eyewitnesses reported widespread panic and chaos inside the hostel. Quoting eyewitnesses, Ren TV reported that there was "blood all around". 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per Russia's Interior ministry the attacker stabbed multiple students in the dormitory and tried to resist arrest, in which he also stabbed two police officers. 

The Baza channel claimed that the teen attacker was connected to the extremist ideology. It said that the accused belong to the banned neo-Nazi organisation, National Socialism / White Power (NS/WP) Crew (or Sparrows Crew), which was designated as a terrorist organisation by the Supreme Court of Russia in 2021." The outfit has been linked to high-profile attacks on journalists, including the Anna Politkovskaya.  


According to the Russian Federal Health Ministry, one of the injured is in critical condition, while three others have sustained moderate injuries. The attacker has also been hospitalized in serious condition at a local children’s hospital.

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic located about 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow, have initiated a high-level investigation into the incident.

Additionally, the suspect also tried to inflict bodily harm on himself, RTVI.com webportal reported Russian inrterior ministry spekesperson Maj General Irina Volk.

Meanwhile, The Indian Embassy called it an "unfortunate incident" and confirmed that "several person including four Indian students have been injured." It alos informed that Indian Embassy in touch with Russian authrities and that Indian Consulate officials in Kazan are travelling to Ufa to provide assitance and other helps to Indian students.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear. Indian officials has emphasized that the safety of students abroad is a main concern. The incident has send shockwave with Indian community in Russia, mainly among students, who made a significant portion of the diaspora in cities such as Kazan, Ufa, and Moscow. 

The MEA has urged for calm and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to support the affected students and to coordinate with Russian authorities in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran US tensions
US-Iran tensions spike after Oman talks as Trump signals military pressure
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Suryakumar Yadav’s 84 powers India to 29-Run win over USA at T20 WC 2026
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon shines as showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Dubai fashion week
Instagram Login Issues
Instagram login issue: Forgot your password? Step-by-step guide to log back in
Russia stabbing
4 Indian students injured in stabbing at Russian University hostel in Ufa
MasterChef India
Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar pay emotional tribute to Ratna Tamang
Lata Mangeshkar death anniversary
Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting With Lata Mangeshkar
Fire
Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Jasola during repair work
mobility
Railways to construct new underground rail line to enhance connectivity in NE
Surajkund Mela
Over a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad