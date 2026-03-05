Russian drone hits foreign cargo ship near Ukraine's Black Sea port- Reports

A Russian drone struck and damaged a Panama-flagged civilian vessel carrying corn near Ukraine's Chornomorsk port in the Odesa region's Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority reported late Wednesday that the vessel was struck en route out of the port, without detailing the extent of damage, as per Reuters.

The Ukrainian Navy reported one crew member injured in the drone attack on the "BULL" vessel, which had departed the port and was en route to the Bosphorus Strait.

The report further stated that the captain declined assistance and evacuation for the injured crew member, opting to continue along the planned route.

Ukraine routes about 90% of its exports through the Odesa port hub.

Russia has recently targeted Ukraine's key maritime export routes, including ports vital to its foreign trade and wartime economy, with strikes that spike logistics costs and force local businesses to cut prices for global competitiveness.

The move comes amid the ongoing fragile US-brokered peace talks, according to a different report by Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a new round expected this week despite West Asia tensions.

Initially set for Abu Dhabi, venues like Turkey or Switzerland are now options. Russia insists on continuing diplomacy while advancing militarily.

Russia demands Ukraine cede the remaining Donetsk territory and rejects freezing lines without full capitulation, viewing talks as leverage rather than compromise.

Kyiv resists territorial concessions, prioritising US-backed security guarantees.

Last rounds of tasks in Geneva and the UAE yielded minimal advances; Zelenskiy ties momentum to battlefield resilience and external crises like Iran.









