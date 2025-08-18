Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv Kills 7, Including Toddler
The recent event unfolded in the Ukrainian war as a Russian drone attack on a residential area in Kharkiv killed seven people, including a toddler and a teenage boy.
Trending Photos
In a significant development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a Russian drone attack on a residential area in Kharkiv killed seven people, including a toddler and a teenage boy.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement