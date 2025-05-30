Advertisement
Russian FM Lavrov Pitches For Reviving 'Russia-India-China Troika', Makes BIG Claim On LAC

Russian FM Lavrov stated that an understanding has been reached between the two nations on calming the border situation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the time has come to revive the Russia-India-China troika, citing improved relations between India and China. Lavrov stated that an understanding has been reached between the two nations on calming the border situation.

"..Understanding has been reached between India and China on how to calm the situation on the border, it seems to me that the time has come to revive this Russia-India-China troika," Lavrov said.

Earlier in October 2024, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that after multiple rounds of talks, India and China have agreed to disengage from the contentious points. Misri further stated that both countries' negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"As a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks, an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border area and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020," Misri said.

Misri's remark marked the major development between India and China after Galwan Clashes.

The standoff between both countries began after the violent clash in the Galwan Valley. The relations between the two India and China deteriorated with India openly admitting that the relations are not cordial.

