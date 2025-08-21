Russian Hackers Targeting US Critical Infrastructure: FBI Warns

The FBI has warned that hackers linked to Russia's FSB Center 16 have been targeting thousands of networking devices connected to critical infrastructure IT systems since last year by exploiting a flaw in out-of-date Cisco software.

