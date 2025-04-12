Russian Missile Hits Indian Pharma Warehouse In Kyiv, Claims Ukraine

A Russian missile hit the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the Ukraine Embassy in India claimed on Saturday. The embassy also accused Moscow of "deliberately" targeting Indian businesses, despite having what it called a "special friendship" with New Delhi.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses - destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," the Ukraine embassy in India said in a post on X.

The Indian government has not responded to the allegation yet. The Russian government has also not issued any statement so far.

Martin Harris, the UK’s ambassador to Ukraine, also said a major pharmaceutical warehouse was destroyed in Kyiv, though he did not name the company and said drones, not a missile, were used in the attack.

"This morning, Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia's campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues," Harris wrote on X.

He also shared a photo showing smoke rising from a building and a fire engine nearby.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine of launching five attacks on Russian energy sites in the last 24 hours. Moscow said these attacks violated a US-brokered agreement to pause strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine and Russia had agreed to stop targeting energy facilities last month, but both sides have since blamed each other for breaking the deal.