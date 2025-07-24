Advertisement
BREAKING: Russian Passenger Plane Carrying 50 Goes Missing In Eastern Amur Region; Search Underway

A Russian An-24 passenger plane with around 50 people on board lost contact in the eastern Amur region on July 24, just kilometers from its destination.

 

A Russian An-24 passenger plane with approximately 50 people on board has gone missing in the country's eastern Amur region, Russian air traffic control confirmed on Thursday. Contact was lost with the aircraft, operated by Angara Airlines, according to reports from Interfax and SHOT news outlets.

 

