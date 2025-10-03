Russian President Putin First Praises Trump, Then Warns US Over Supplying Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned that relations between Moscow and Washington could seriously deteriorate if the United States proceeds with supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He stressed that such a move would not significantly alter the military situation but would represent a dangerous escalation.

“This will mean a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States,” Putin said. He added that the deployment of Tomahawk missiles would be "impossible" without the direct involvement of American military personnel.

Putin's comments came in response to recent remarks by US Vice President JD Vance, who confirmed that Kyiv had requested long-range Tomahawk missiles and that Washington was considering the proposal.

However, according to sources cited by Reuters, delivering these missiles may not be feasible, as most of the existing stock is already allocated to the US Navy and other domestic priorities.

In a related development, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US is expected to provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets within Russia. This would enable Ukrainian forces to strike vital economic assets, including oil infrastructure, potentially undermining Russian revenue.

Despite the risks posed by Tomahawk missile strikes, Putin asserted that Russia’s air defences would adapt quickly. “It will certainly not change the balance of force on the battlefield,” he said.

In the same address, Putin spoke positively about his last meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, where the two leaders discussed potential resolutions to the Ukraine conflict. “It was good that we attempted to search for and find possible ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin stated, noting he felt “comfortable” engaging with Trump.

Nonetheless, the Russian President issued a stern warning to Ukraine’s Western backers, particularly in reference to the seizure of Russian oil tankers. “It’s piracy, and how do you deal with pirates? You destroy them,” he declared.

Putin also brought up the New START treaty, a key nuclear arms control agreement signed in 2010, reiterating Russia’s openness to extending it beyond its current expiration date in February.