Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks PM Narendra Modi for UNSC high-level debate on maritime security

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (August 9, 2021) took part in the UN Security Council high-level debate on maritime security and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convening the meeting. During the video conference event, Putin told PM Modi that his initiative is in line with the constructive role that India has traditionally played in the international arena.

"Let me thank you, Mr Prime Minister, for the fact that you, as someone who is currently holding the UN Security Council presidency, convened this Security Council meeting to discuss an important and sensitive topic, namely, modern challenges and threats in maritime security. Your initiative is in line with the constructive role that India has traditionally played in the international arena, thus contributing to the promotion of multifaceted, mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation," Putin said.

The President of Russia took part in The @UN Security Council high-level open debate https://t.co/aavzMQxqvE pic.twitter.com/vXiqVXX64O — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 9, 2021

This is to be noted that India holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August and PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate.

The Russian President expressed that the seas and oceans have always connected people and civilisations. "Unfortunately, sea routes are fraught with many threats. That is why it is important that today we are reviewing substantive practical matters related to fighting ' 21st-century piracy' meaning to establish a more effective counteraction to transnational crime and prevent the use of seas and oceans for criminal purposes," he said.

Putin also reaffirmed that the Russian Federation is committed to the common task of countering crime at sea in all its forms and that they are ready to further promote the development of equal international cooperation in this area.

Putin also wished India continued success in implementing its functions as president of the United Nations Security Council this month.

Chairing the UNSC High-Level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case For International Cooperation”. https://t.co/cG5EgQNENA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2021

The meeting was also attended by several other heads of state and government of member states of the UNSC and high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations.