A 27-year-old laboratory worker has died in Russia’s Siberian region after reportedly developing a severe illness suspected to be pneumonic plague, a rare but potentially fatal form of infection that affects the lungs.
The woman was reportedly employed at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute and was admitted to a hospital in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, with symptoms of severe pneumonia. She was placed on ventilator support but died on October 2, 2026, after spending several days receiving treatment.
Following her death, nearly 200 people who may have been in contact with the woman have been placed under medical observation. According to The Moscow Times, the woman told doctors that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live plague bacteria while collecting samples.
Russian authorities have said that people identified as potential contacts are being monitored, while initial test results for those under observation have reportedly returned negative.
What is Pneumonic Plague?
Pneumonic plague is a severe form of plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis that infects the lungs. It can spread through respiratory droplets and may become life-threatening rapidly if untreated. Bubonic plague, the more common form, primarily affects the lymph nodes and typically causes painful, swollen lymph nodes called buboes. Unlike bubonic plague, pneumonic plague directly affects the respiratory system and can spread from person to person through close contact. Plague is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. The bacteria that cause the disease are typically carried by small mammals and the fleas that infest them.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonic plague can worsen rapidly and may be fatal if treatment is not provided promptly. However, early diagnosis and timely antibiotic therapy can significantly improve the likelihood of recovery.
Symptoms of Pneumonic Plague
Symptoms may develop rapidly, in some cases within 24 hours of infection. Early recognition is crucial, as the condition can deteriorate quickly.
High fever and chills: A sudden rise in body temperature, often accompanied by chills.
Headache: Persistent or severe head pain may occur.
Weakness and fatigue: Marked tiredness and a feeling of weakness can develop.
Cough: A persistent cough may produce watery or bloody sputum.
Chest pain: Pain or discomfort in the chest can occur, particularly while breathing or coughing.
Shortness of breath: Breathing may become difficult as the infection affects the lungs.
Nausea and vomiting: Some people may experience gastrointestinal symptoms.
Rapidly worsening pneumonia: The condition can progress quickly, leading to severe respiratory problems.
How does Pneumonic Plague spread?
Pneumonic plague primarily spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Close, prolonged contact with an infected individual can increase the risk of transmission. The disease can also develop when the bacterium Yersinia pestis spreads to the lungs from another form of plague. Unlike bubonic plague, pneumonic plague can spread directly from person to person. Prompt diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are essential to prevent further transmission and serious complications.
Complications of Pneumonic Plague
Pneumonic plague can cause serious complications if treatment is not started promptly.
Respiratory failure: Severe lung infection can make it difficult for the lungs to supply enough oxygen to the body.
Sepsis: The infection can spread into the bloodstream, triggering a life-threatening systemic response.
Septic shock: Severe sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure and failure of vital organs.
Death: Without timely antibiotic treatment, pneumonic plague can progress rapidly and may be fatal.
Treatment and diagnosis of Pneumonic Plague
Pneumonic plague requires urgent medical attention because it can progress rapidly. Diagnosis is based on symptoms, medical history and laboratory testing, including examination of respiratory samples to detect Yersinia pestis.
Treatment involves prompt administration of appropriate antibiotics, which can significantly improve the chances of recovery when started early. Patients might also require supportive care, such as oxygen or respiratory assistance, depending on the severity of the infection. Close contacts may be monitored and given preventive antibiotics when recommended.
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