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  • /Russia's pneumonic plague scare: Nearly 200 face quarantine after lab researcher dies - all you need to know about the disease

Russia's pneumonic plague scare: Nearly 200 face quarantine after lab researcher dies - all you need to know about the disease

A suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia has left nearly 200 people under medical observation after a 27-year-old laboratory worker died, prompting concerns over the rare and potentially fatal infection.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Russia's pneumonic plague scare: Nearly 200 face quarantine after lab researcher dies - all you need to know about the disease
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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