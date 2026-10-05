Pneumonic plague is a severe form of plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis that infects the lungs. It can spread through respiratory droplets and may become life-threatening rapidly if untreated. Bubonic plague, the more common form, primarily affects the lymph nodes and typically causes painful, swollen lymph nodes called buboes. Unlike bubonic plague, pneumonic plague directly affects the respiratory system and can spread from person to person through close contact. Plague is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. The bacteria that cause the disease are typically carried by small mammals and the fleas that infest them.