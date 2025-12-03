Sahara’s Perfect Stone Rings: Mysterious Jabal Arkanū Formation That Took Millions Of Years To Build

The Sahara’s Most Mysterious Rings: In the far southeastern corner of Libya, the Sahara hides a geological wonder that looks almost too precise to be natural. The massive concentric rings of Jabal Arkanū rise out of flat desert plains with near-perfect symmetry, a sight that once led scientists to suspect a meteorite impact. But modern research proves the opposite, these giant rings are shaped entirely by Earth’s internal forces, formed through repeated bursts of rising magma and sculpted over millions of years by relentless desert winds.

How an Astronaut Captured This View From Space

The now-iconic image of Jabal Arkanū was taken on September 13, 2025, by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station using a Nikon Z9 camera, later shared by NASA Earth Observatory. The photo highlights the striking circular ridges, fan-shaped rock dispersal, and the subtle desert textures surrounding the massif. From space, the rings reveal an almost geometric clarity impossible to appreciate from the ground.

Satellite Missions Add a Deeper Layer of Insight

NASA’s Terra mission and JAXA’s Tropical Rainfall Measuring Mission provided long-term datasets that, when paired with ISS photography, allow researchers to study the formation from multiple angles. The combination of orbital imagery and fieldwork helps geologists map rock types, erosional patterns, and sediment flow with remarkable precision.

A Geological Record Written Across Millions of Years

The rings of Jabal Arkanū were created as magma pushed up into older sandstone, limestone, and quartz layers. As the magma cooled into granite and basalt, the surrounding rock uplifted and cracked, forming circular ridges. Over time, wind erosion and rare desert rainfall carved the exposed layers into the sharp, clean rings we see today.

The Role of Ancient Water in a Hyper-Arid Desert

Although the Sahara receives only millimetres of rain annually, two dry riverbeds, or wadis, still cut across the structure. These channels reveal an episodic but powerful role of water in transporting sediment and shaping erosion, even in one of the driest places on Earth.

Why Jabal Arkanū Is Unlike Any Other Desert Ring

While the Sahara contains several circular formations, including nearby Jabal Al Anaynat, Jabal Arkanū stands out due to its size, symmetry, and complex layering. Though once misidentified as an impact site, structural mapping and rock analysis confirm that its origin is entirely terrestrial.

A Perfect Example of Magma Meeting Sediment

The formation displays a rare and well-preserved interaction between rising magma and layered sedimentary rock. The overlapping intrusions create distinct ridges that remain remarkably intact despite millions of years of harsh desert erosion.

Studying These Rings Helps Decode Planetary Geology

The formation offers a real-world model for studying how ring complexes form in dry, tectonically stable regions. Its striking symmetry also helps researchers compare Earth’s geology with similar structures on Mars and other planets.

Why These Rings Survived Sahara’s Extreme Climate

Hyper-arid conditions actually helped preserve the rings. With minimal rainfall but strong winds, erosion works slowly and steadily, exposing and polishing rock layers rather than erasing them.

A Window Into Earth’s Deep History

Jabal Arkanū is more than a stunning satellite image, it’s a geological archive. Its structure preserves the story of magma rising through ancient rock, climate shifts in the Sahara, and slow but persistent natural sculpting. Together, ISS photography and ground science reveal an Earth that is constantly reshaping itself, even in remote deserts where time seems to stand still.