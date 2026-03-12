Advertisement
Sailors injured aboard USS Gerald Ford as fire erupts amid Iran war deployment

A fire broke out in the largest aircraft carrier, nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford, with two sailors injured in the incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sailors injured aboard USS Gerald Ford as fire erupts amid Iran war deployment(Image: X)

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, is currently engaged in operations against Iran and positioned in the Red Sea.

According to reports, citing the US military, the aircraft carrier suffered a non-combat-related fire onboard on Thursday.

Two sailors sustained non-life-threatening injuries, as per the Washington Post.

"The ship's propulsion plant sustained no damage, and USS Gerald R. Ford remains fully operational," the military stated, noting the fire originated in the main laundry area, as per Reuters.

The USS Gerald R. Ford has been deployed for over nine months at sea, including earlier Caribbean operations and now in the Gulf, tackling Iran threats under Operation Epic Fury.
Earlier, the carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's toilets had faced ongoing malfunctions and clogs due to sailor misuse, per US media reports.

Reportedly, the United States is sending a third aircraft carrier, USS George H.W. Bush, to West Asia as tensions with Iran escalate.

The carrier completed pre-deployment training on March 5, wrapping up its composite unit training exercise (COMPTUEX) with escorts and air wing, and required certification for combat tasking.

With escalating tensions, the Pentagon reported that 7 US service members have been killed in the Iran war.





 

