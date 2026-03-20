'Same script, different stage': Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi draws Vietnam parallel amid escalating tensions with US

Middle East tensions: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday drew a parallel between the United States' official updates regarding the ongoing regional tensions and the briefings of the Vietnam War era.

The Iranian leader accused American officials of presenting an overly optimistic narrative that fails to align with the actual situation on the ground.

Araghchi also remarked that US messaging currently echoes the Vietnam War-era "Five O'Clock Follies," suggesting a systematic misrepresentation of military progress.

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He was referring to the daily US military press briefings in Vietnam in the 1960s, claiming America's win even after the deaths of thousands of its soldiers, according to ANI.

"Americans haven’t forgotten how, even as hundreds of U.S. soldiers were dying in Vietnam, and the outcome was already clear, General William Westmoreland was flown home to reassure everyone that the war was going well — that the U.S. was “winning.”," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The media haven’t forgotten either; those briefings full of fantasy from the frontlines became infamous as the “Five O’Clock Follies." Fast forward to today: same script, different stage; Hegseth steps up, and the message is still detached from reality," he added.

"U.S. government says one thing, reality says another. Right as U.S. authorities claim Iran’s air defences r gone, an F-35 gets hit. As they declare Iran’s navy finished, USS Gerald Ford turns back, and USS Abraham Lincoln drifts farther away

Different decade, same “we’re winning”, " he said.

Americans haven’t forgotten how, even as hundreds of U.S. soldiers were dying in Vietnam, and the outcome was already clear, General William Westmoreland was flown home to reassure everyone that the war was going well — that the U.S. was “winning.” — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 20, 2026

This comes as Washington maintains that its recent operations have significantly degraded Tehran's military capabilities.

Middle East tensions

Earlier today, as the conflict in the Middle East entered its third week, Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the United States had destroyed 44 mine-laying Iranian vessels, effectively deterring Iran's capabilities to mine the strait, according to ANI.

Underlining how US CENTCOM continues to achieve its military objectives, Gen. Caine said, "We continue to hunt and kill mine storage facilities and naval ammunition depots. We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 mine layers, and the pressure will continue."

He further detailed the specific assets being utilised in the theatre, noting that the A-10 Warthog has been deployed alongside AH-64 Apaches to "hunt and kill" Iranian vessels in the Straits of Hormuz.

"The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank and is hunting and killing fast attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz. In addition, AH-64 Apaches have joined the fight on the southern flank, and they continue to work on the southern side," Gen. Caine added.

Amidst these developments, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday stated that the United States remains "on plan" in its war against Iran. However, he declined to provide a definitive timeline for the conflict's conclusion, stressing that the final decision would rest with President Donald Trump.

(with ANI inputs)

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