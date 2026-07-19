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Baloch activist condemns Pakistan over surge in student disappearances

Sammi Deen Baloch alleges a recent surge in enforced disappearances of students in Balochistan, claiming youths are being taken from homes, hostels, and educational institutions.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 01:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Baloch activist condemns Pakistan over surge in student disappearances
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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