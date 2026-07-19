/Baloch activist condemns Pakistan over surge in student disappearances

In a statement posted on X, Baloch said, "The cycle of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has never truly stopped, but over the past few days in particular, there has been an alarmingly dangerous surge in the enforced disappearances of students."



She alleged that students and young people associated with peaceful political organisations were being taken from their homes, hostels, and educational institutions.



Calling the practice a "failed and inhumane state policy," she argued that using enforced disappearances in the name of counter-insurgency had not brought stability to the province.



"If this approach were truly a means to bring peace, Balochistan would not be drowning today in this quagmire of blood, unrest, and hatred," she said, adding that such policies only deepen resentment and violence.



Baloch further claimed that individuals were being detained for years without due process and subjected to torture and humiliation.



According to her, such actions create feelings of anger and revenge among affected youth, some of whom later resort to violence. She alleged that authorities then blame campaigners against enforced disappearances for encouraging militancy instead of examining the underlying causes.



She also accused the government of attempting to shift responsibility onto peaceful political activists and human rights defenders.



Baloch said the real drivers of instability were "illegal actions, state repression, and tyrannical policies," which, she argued, continue to fuel hostility rather than resolve conflict.



Concluding her statement, Baloch urged the authorities to reassess their approach instead of targeting critics.



She said the state should reflect on why, despite decades of alleged repression, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and collective punishments, lasting peace had not been achieved in Balochistan.



The Pakistani government has previously rejected allegations of systematic enforced disappearances, maintaining that its security operations are conducted in accordance with the law and are aimed at combating militancy and maintaining public order.