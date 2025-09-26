Advertisement
Satellite Images Reveal Iran Rebuilding Missile Sites Flattened By Israel; President Pezeshkian Vows No Nuclear Bomb

Rebuilding the missile programme is vital for Iran, which views missiles as its key military deterrent after the June conflict with Israel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 12:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A satellite image shows the Natanz nuclear facility after airstrike in Iran in this handout image dated June 14, 2025 (File photo: MAXAR Technology Via Reuters)

Tehran: Satellite imagery shows Iran reconstructing missile-production facilities that Israel targetted during the 12-day war in June. The Associated Press reports that Tehran has restarted work on these sites. A critical piece of equipment, which is large mixers meant for producing solid fuel, has not so far been installed.

Citing missile experts, the news agency reports that Tehran aims to obtain these mixers. Known as lanetary mixers, the machines have rotating blades around a central axis. They mix fuel better than other equipment. Experts and U.S. officials say Iran has purchased similar components from China in the past.

Iran operates solid-fuel missile facilities at Khojir and Parchin, near Tehran, and at Shahroud, about 350 kilometres northeast of the capital.

Sam Lair, research associate at the James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies, commented, “If they are able to reacquire some important things like planetary mixers, then that infrastructure is still there and ready to get rolling again.”

Iran believes another round of conflict with Israel may occur. And therefore, rebuilding missile programme is its top priority. The June war severely damaged Iran’s air defence systems, leaving missiles as one of the few remaining deterrents.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, where he said, “I hereby declare once before this assembly that Iran has never and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb.”

He emphasised that Iran’s nuclear programme is peaceful and condemned the Israeli and U.S. strikes in June, saying they inflicted “a grievous blow upon international trust and the very prospect of peace in the region”.

The rebuild of missile sites signals Tehran’s determination to maintain its strategic capabilities. International observers continue to monitor the sites closely. The absence of key equipment limits full operational capacity but reconstruction progresses.

The world watches as Iran balances the expansion of missile infrastructure with diplomatic claims of peaceful nuclear intentions. Satellite images confirm construction activity, offering a rare glimpse into Tehran’s strategic calculations.

