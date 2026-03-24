Saudi Arabia and the UAE edge towards joining the Iran war- Reports

The U.S allies in the Persian Gulf are edging closer to joining the fight against Iran, hardening their stance after repeated attacks that have battered their economies and heightened fears of Tehran's long-term control over the Strait of Hormuz.

These moves boost America's airstrike capabilities and target Iran's financial lifelines, though they stop short of full military deployment, a threshold Gulf leaders have resisted amid mounting pressure from Iran's threats to dominate the energy-rich region, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report said, Riyadh has granted US forces access to King Fahd Air Base—a sharp reversal from prior refusals to aid strikes on its rival Tehran—while the UAE shuttered an Iranian-owned hospital and club, cutting a vital Tehran support hub.

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Washington's Gulf allies are increasingly frustrated with Iran, which has hit targets in neighboring countries in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks.

Israel's strike last week on an Iranian gas field prompted Tehran's counterstrikes on energy sites across the Middle East, fueling Saudi Arabia and UAE's hardening stance, as per the Wall Street Journal report.

This development follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of a five-day halt in strikes on Iran, which he framed as an opportunity for "productive negotiations" amid backchannel signals via regional mediators.

Gulf allies' tougher posture, edging toward support for US airstrikes without full military commitment, signals growing frustration with Iran's Strait of Hormuz threats, potentially complicating Trump's fragile diplomatic pause as economic disruptions mount.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have previously condemned Iran’s reckless strikes on Gulf countries, calling it "a dangerous escalation."

This followed Iranian drone and missile strikes on UAE cities, Saudi oil-rich eastern areas, and Kuwait's refineries, prompting them to pledge strong defence of their territories amid the broader West Asia conflict.

Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration approved an additional $7 billion in undisclosed weapons for the UAE, not requiring public State Department notification under US arms export rules.

This builds on $16.5 billion in prior sales to the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan, totaling over $23B fast-tracked amid Iran strikes.

The US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Iran has committed to forgoing nuclear weapons, citing ongoing "really good discussions" that began recently.

At the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable, he stated: "We are now having really good discussions... They've agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon... Hopefully, we can make a deal that's good for all of us, including Israel." Trump also revealed a temporary halt to planned strikes on Iran's energy targets under Operation Epic Fury, giving Tehran "one more opportunity" to end threats, while claiming U.S. forces have decimated Iran's military, navy, air force, defences, and leadership, systematically dismantling its ability to endanger America.”

Although Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denied any US negotiations, posting on X that "no talks have occurred" and labeling reports as "fake news" meant to rig oil and financial markets.

Yet a senior Iranian official told CBS News that they have received US points via mediators, and are currently reviewing them.



























