Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Executed without warning: How Saudi Arabia's secret Mecca sentences triggered a diplomatic crisis

Executed without warning: How Saudi Arabia's secret Mecca sentences triggered a diplomatic crisis

Saudi Arabia's secret execution of two Bangladeshi workers, Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, on October 14, 2026, for alleged "immoral acts" inside a Mecca mosque sparked severe diplomatic pushback and international outrage.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Executed without warning: How Saudi Arabia's secret Mecca sentences triggered a diplomatic crisis
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Executed without warning: How Saudi Arabia's secret Mecca sentences triggered a diplomatic crisis
2
3
4
5