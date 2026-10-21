The secret execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia on October 14, 2026, ignited severe international criticism over judicial opacity, forced confessions, and violations of consular rights. Saudi media confirmed that Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar were put to death in the Mecca region following capital convictions under discretionary Ta'zir laws for alleged "immoral acts" inside a local mosque.
Saudi authorities provided zero official details detailing the exact nature of the offense, the timeline of the trial, or the evidence presented.
Social media speculation: Early viral reports alleged the pair were executed for a public display of affection, specifically a forehead kiss inside a mosque. However, legal experts and visitors familiar with local enforcement dismissed the "forehead kiss" narrative as unverified internet speculation.
Family disagreements: Relatives of Nazrul Islam, a 2022 migrant working as a cleaner at Mecca's Masjid al-Haram, denied that the two were married. They noted Nazrul had previously reported a workplace dispute with a co-worker prior to his arrest eight months after arriving in the Kingdom.
Consular records: A September prisoner roster sent to Bangladesh's consulate in Jeddah listed the pair's charges as "adultery" and "ICT violations," yet completely omitted any reference to active death sentences.
Bangladeshi state officials confirmed that Saudi Arabia failed to notify Dhaka prior to carrying out the capital punishment, triggering a formal diplomatic protest.
"We have sought an explanation from Saudi Arabia regarding why information was not shared despite both nations being signatories to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," stated State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.
Legal advocates highlight that Articles 36 and 37 of the Vienna Convention mandate host countries to notify foreign consulates without delay when foreign nationals are detained or face capital proceedings.
Dhaka only learned of the executions through public media reports after the sentences were carried out, prompting the Foreign Ministry to issue an official note verbale to the Saudi ambassador.
The executions bring renewed scrutiny to Saudi Arabia’s execution metrics, which Human Rights Watch noted exceeded 350 cases in 2025 alone.
Unlike Qisas (retribution for murder) or Hudud (fixed Quranic penalties), Ta'zir grants judges sweeping discretionary authority to impose death sentences for non-violent or broadly defined social infractions.
International human rights lawyers emphasize that carrying out death sentences derived from closed-door proceedings without legal representation or consular access violates fundamental global standards of due process.
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