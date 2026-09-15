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Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert for 'potential danger' cities amid escalating Houthi conflict

Saudi Arabia lifted emergency “potential danger” alerts issued for six cities after Houthi missile and drone attacks injured 13 civilians, as the conflict between Riyadh and the Yemen-based group escalated.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert for 'potential danger' cities amid escalating Houthi conflict
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert for 'potential danger' cities amid escalating Houthi conflict
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