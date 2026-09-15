/Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert for 'potential danger' cities amid escalating Houthi conflict

Saudi Arabia issued fresh warning alerts for several cities amid escalating tensions with Yemen’s Houthi militant group. According to the latest update, the alerts have now been lifted, allowing residents to safely leave their homes.
The Saudi Civil Defence agency had issued “potential danger” alerts for the following cities:
Taif
Jeddah
Abha
AlUla
Jazan
Yanbu
The alerts urged residents to remain calm, follow official instructions and move to the nearest safe location.
The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated on Monday after the Yemeni group targeted Saudi military installations. The Houthis claimed they had launched dozens of missiles and drones at a military airbase in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia. They said the strikes targeted aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen.
At least 13 people were injured in Saudi Arabia following the Houthi attacks on Monday.
"On Monday, September 14, 2026, the Militia launched attacks on civilian objects in the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in minor to moderate injuries to 13 civilians and damage to seven houses and two vehicles," a spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition against the Houthis wrote on X.
Houthis takes control of Perim Island
The Houthis’ recent advances, including their seizure of Perim Island at the entrance to the Red Sea, come amid a sharp escalation in the conflict between the militant group and Saudi Arabia, marking the most significant intensification since the UN-brokered ceasefire collapsed in 2022.
The Houthis’ growing control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea has further increased pressure on Saudi Arabia’s oil exports, particularly after an aerial attack last week knocked the country’s east-west oil pipeline offline.
However, the attack was reportedly carried out by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, not the Houthis in Yemen.
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