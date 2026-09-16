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Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones headed for Mecca, Islam’s holiest city; Iran-backed group rejects claim of attack

Saudi Arabia issued its first-ever air threat alert for Mecca amid escalating Houthi attacks, while Saudi forces said they intercepted a drone near the holy city and the OIC condemned the reported attack.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones headed for Mecca, Islam’s holiest city; Iran-backed group rejects claim of attack
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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