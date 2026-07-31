Riyadh: As attacks and disruptions continue to affect international trade and energy supplies, Saudi Arabia has announced the formation of a 14-nation maritime defence alliance aimed at protecting commercial shipping through some of the world's busiest sea routes.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence said on Thursday (July 30) the kingdom and its 13 partner countries have agreed to establish a defensive naval coalition to safeguard commercial vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The announcement comes as shipping in the region continues to face disruption because of attacks and blockades by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia. The situation has also coincided with transport difficulties caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, adding to worries over energy supplies and pushing crude oil prices closer to $90 a barrel.
According to the Saudi ministry, the alliance's founding members are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia.
The agreement was finalised during a military conference in Riyadh that was attended by defence chiefs and delegates from 43 countries, along with representatives of the European Union (EU). Officials reviewed the alliance's proposed charter during meetings held both in person and through video conferencing before approving the plan.
Saudi Arabia will serve as the founding country and host the alliance's headquarters. The organisation will include a joint command structure, an operational control centre and a general secretariat to coordinate activities among member countries.
The ministry also said other countries would be able to join the alliance after completing their respective domestic approval procedures.
Saudi defence authorities described the alliance as a "purely defensive initiative" and said it is not directed against any country or organisation.
Officials said all operations would comply with international law while respecting the sovereignty of every member state.
The announcement comes at a time when maritime security has become a concern for countries that depend on the Red Sea and nearby waterways for trade and energy shipments.
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serves as one of the world's most important shipping corridors. Together with the Strait of Hormuz, the route carries a large share of international oil exports and commercial cargo.
Repeated attacks on commercial vessels and disruptions to shipping have forced several companies to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing travel time, freight costs and insurance expenses.
Saudi Arabia's latest initiative seeks to improve coordination among regional and partner navies to protect merchant shipping and strengthen security across these strategic waterways.
By bringing together countries from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia under one command structure, Riyadh is looking to build a coordinated maritime security mechanism capable of responding to threats against commercial vessels.
The alliance is also expected to strengthen information sharing, operational coordination and joint planning among member states responsible for securing these busy sea lanes.
Saudi officials have emphasised that the coalition is intended solely to protect maritime navigation and commercial shipping. They reiterated that the alliance has no offensive role and is not aimed at any specific country or group, describing it as a collective effort to improve security across vital international waterways.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.