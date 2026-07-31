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Saudi Arabia launches 14-nation naval alliance: What's behind the new security bloc?

The Saudi Ministry of Defence said on July 30 the kingdom and its 13 partner countries have agreed to establish a defensive naval coalition to safeguard commercial vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 04:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 04:53 AM IST
Saudi Arabia launches 14-nation naval alliance: What's behind the new security bloc?
Image Credit: Representative image (CENTCOM)

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