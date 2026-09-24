Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Mecca on alert: Saudi civil defence issues urgent safety instructions before lifting warning

Mecca on alert: Saudi civil defence issues urgent safety instructions before lifting warning

Saudi civil defense issued emergency alerts across Mecca, Jeddah, Tabuk, and Yanbu via the National Early Warning Platform before lifting the warnings.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Mecca on alert: Saudi civil defence issues urgent safety instructions before lifting warning
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mecca on alert: Saudi civil defence issues urgent safety instructions before lifting warning
2
3
4
5