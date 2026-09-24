/Mecca on alert: Saudi civil defence issues urgent safety instructions before lifting warning

Saudi officials had issued temporary high alerts in Mecca, Jeddah, Yanbu, and Tabuk following emergency warnings generated by the National Early Warning Platform for the whole nation. The Saudi Civil Defense immediately gave safety instructions to the residents, who learned shortly afterward that the danger warning was no longer applicable.
Requirements for an emergency warning
Residents who received the warning message on their device were advised to stay calm and get into their houses.
In-house safety instructions included avoiding windows, glass doors, balconies, and roofs until the warning ended.
Drivers who found themselves outdoors were told to stop their cars in safe places at a distance from bridges, underpasses, and skyscrapers.
Conduct rules: It was recommended that no photographs be taken or groups be formed in proximity to any hazardous locations.
Emergency phone numbers
Despite the swift resolution of the problem in Mecca, Tabuk, Jeddah, and Yanbu, the directorate advised the residents of how to behave in an emergency.
If one sees any imminent danger in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, he should call 911. Everyone else is encouraged to call 998 in case of any emergency in other areas of the country.
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