Saudi Arabia Opens Its Doors To Foreign Property Buyers – What You Can (And Can’t) Buy Under The New Law

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has rewritten the rulebook on who can own land within its borders. It is being seen as a bold move with big money on the line. For the first time, the Kingdom will allow foreigners, including individuals, corporations and diplomatic entities, to buy property across the country under new conditions published in the Umm Al-Qura gazette on July 25.

Though the new legislation will take effect in 180 days, the implications are already rippling through real estate and investment circles.

The biggest headline? Foreigners can now legally buy property in Saudi Arabia, but the twin holy cities of Makkah and Madinah remain mostly off-limits. Sacred to Muslims worldwide, the cities will continue to enforce restrictions that prevent most non-Muslims from owning real estate within their boundaries.

New Era for Property Ownership

This law marks a sharp turn from earlier rules, where foreign ownership was rare and tightly controlled. Now, These two cities will be able to own one residential property as long as it is outside restricted areas. It must also be for personal use only.

On the other hand, foreign companies have been given much broader access. They can acquire property anywhere across the Kingdom to support operations, whether it is for offices or employee housing. Embassies and international organisations will also be allowed to buy real estate for official use, provided they secure the green light from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One clause drawing particular interest involves the type of ownership permitted. The law covers usufruct rights (the ability to use and benefit from property), leases and other legal interests in property.

All of this is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, a transformation programme aimed at diversifying the economy and attracting foreign capital into sectors like tourism, finance and real estate.

Religious Cities Remain Guarded

There is no ambiguity about Makkah and Madinah. The new law continues to protect them from large-scale outside ownership. Only Muslims may own property there and only under clearly specified conditions. Regardless of status or investment power, non-Muslims remain excluded.

For the rest of the Kingdom, foreign investors will have more leeway, but the zones open to ownership will be defined by the Saudi government. These areas will come with clear limits on how much can be owned and for how long.

Registration Now Mandatory

Foreigners looking to purchase land or buildings must register their holdings with Saudi Arabia’s national real estate registry. Without this, ownership is not legally recognised.

The law also sets a transfer fee of up to 5% for property transactions involving foreign buyers. And if anyone tries to play around with the rules, say, by submitting false documents or hiding their identity, the consequences will be steep.

A fine of up to SAR 10 million (roughly $2.67 million) can be imposed. In serious cases, the government can force the sale of the property. After legal deductions, the money goes straight to the state.

Oversight will come from a new committee under the Real Estate General Authority, which has the power to investigate and penalise violators. Property owners who feel wronged by a committee decision will have 60 days to file an appeal in Saudi Arabia’s administrative courts.

Existing Owners and GCC Citizens

For those who already own property, there is good news. All foreign property rights acquired before this law remain valid and protected.

Interestingly, the law also lifts a long-standing ban on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens from owning property in Makkah and Madinah. They will now be treated just like other foreigners, a move that simplifies legal distinctions and closes older loopholes.

What’s Coming Next?

While the core law is out, the fine print is still in the works. The government plans to release executive regulations within six months to explain how the rules will be implemented and which regions will fall within the ownership zones. This next stage will be crucial for investors waiting on details before committing.

Can any foreigner buy property anywhere in Saudi Arabia now? No. Foreigners can only buy in designated areas. Makkah and Madinah remain mostly restricted, especially to non-Muslims.

What types of property rights are allowed? The law includes full ownership, lease rights and usufruct, the right to use property without owning it outright.

What happens if a foreigner breaks the ownership rules? Violators can face fines up to SAR 10 million and the government can seize and sell the property, sending proceeds to the state.

This law may seem like just another regulation, but in the Kingdom’s wider push for modernisation and foreign investment, it is seen as a seismic shift. It is a message for global investors that Saudi Arabia is opening its gates but not all of them.