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Saudi Arabia overturns death sentence of Sri Lankan Hindu man over Facebook post

Saudi Arabia has overturned the death sentence handed to Sri Lankan Tamil migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa over a controversial Facebook post. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Saudi Arabia overturns death sentence of Sri Lankan Hindu man over Facebook post
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Sivarasa Anojan.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Saudi Arabia overturns death sentence of Sri Lankan Hindu man over Facebook post
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