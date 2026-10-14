/Saudi Arabia overturns death sentence of Sri Lankan Hindu man over Facebook post

I welcome the decision by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia to set aside the death sentence imposed on Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa. This brings immense relief to Anojan, his family, and all Sri Lankans who have followed his case with deep concern. It reflects the value of patient diplomacy, respect for the legal processes of a friendly nation, and the tireless work of those who stood by a Sri Lankan citizen abroad. I express my sincere appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia for this outcome. I also thank the many Saudi Arabian and Sri Lankan diplomats, civil servants and legal teams for their dedicated efforts. My Government will continue to extend all necessary support to Anojan and his family as the remaining legal processes conclude. No Sri Lankan who leaves our shores in search of a livelihood should ever feel that they stand alone.