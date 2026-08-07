/Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey sign mutual defence accord in Mecca amid Middle East crisis

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed a joint security agreement in Mecca on Friday, agreeing to treat an attack on any one of them as an attack against all three. The agreement, known as the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement", unites three major US-allied, Muslim-majority nations at a time when heightened regional conflicts have led to missile and drone strikes hitting Gulf oil exporters.
The treaty was signed at a summit in Mecca attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
While the pact creates a framework for broader strategic cooperation, it builds on a mutual defence principle. A statement released by the Pakistan Foreign Office confirmed the scope of the treaty, "The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all."
A joint statement from the three governments added that the deal reflects a "shared commitment" to reinforce collective security and foster stability "in the region and beyond, in pursuit of a secure and prosperous future."
The signing follows months of rising tensions in the Middle East. The Gulf states have faced increasing security challenges, including repeated strikes on energy facilities and disruptions to key sea routes. The three nations hope to build a strong regional deterrent by pooling Saudi Arabia's financial resources, Turkey's NATO-tested military capabilities, and Pakistan's defense expertise.
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