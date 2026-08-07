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Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey sign mutual defence accord in Mecca amid Middle East crisis

The treaty was signed at a summit in Mecca attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey sign mutual defence accord in Mecca amid Middle East crisis
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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