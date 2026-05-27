Saudi Arabia’s mega project era: Is big spending phase coming to an end?

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s push to reform its economy under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 is moving through a different phase. Several high-cost projects that once symbolised the ambition are being scaled back, delayed or modified as the kingdom adjusts to changing economic conditions and lower-than-expected investment inflows.

A decade ago, the Vision 2030 plan was introduced as an effort to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil and build a future driven by tourism, technology and international investments. Backed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, worth close to $1trillion, the plan became known for its large-scale developments and marketing push. Projects such as NEOM, The Line and winter resorts in desert regions were presented as symbols of a new economic era.

Today, some of those plans are being reconsidered. Parts of NEOM, which is valued at around $500 billion, have seen budget cuts or slower execution. Originally planned as a 161-kilometre linear city in northwest Saudi Arabia, The Line is now being adjusted into a smaller and more practical version.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Trojena mountain resort project, which was built to offer year-round skiing and was expected to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, is also being reworked. The Games have since been moved to Kazakhstan.

Another major project, The Cube, which was expected to include commercial and office spaces with an estimated cost of $50 billion, has also been paused. In the sports sector, the LIV Golf Tour has seen around $5 billion in spending without generating financial returns so far.

Analysts who have followed Saudi Arabia’s development plans for years say this is not entirely new. It is the same playbook. With The Line, it happened the same way. Big announcements are made, and then projects either don’t get completed or are reduced in scale.

Earlier experiments with economic cities

Long before Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia had tried similar development models. During King Abdullah’s reign, the Economic Cities programme was launched to reduce dependence on oil and attract foreign investment. Several projects were planned, but many never moved beyond paper. The largest of these, King Abdullah Economic City near the Red Sea coast, was built at a cost of around $100 billion but has struggled to reach its original target of becoming a major business and tourism hub.

By 2016, unemployment in the kingdom was close to 12 percent. This showed the limited impact of earlier diversification efforts.

Experts say part of the issue has been unrealistic expectations around what such large projects could deliver.

Changing political and economic approach

When Mohammed bin Salman took charge of Saudi decision-making in 2017, he inherited a system that was expected to modernise. Vision 2030 aimed to bring economic, social and political change at the same time.

The early years of his leadership also included major political actions such as the Ritz-Carlton detentions in Riyadh, where senior officials and businessmen were held under an anti-corruption drive. In 2018, the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul drew attention and continues to affect perceptions of the leadership.

At the same time, the kingdom introduced social reforms, including allowing women to drive and expanding entertainment options in the country. Sports events, concerts and tourism projects have changed everyday life in cities such as Riyadh.

However, concerns around political freedoms and human rights have continued to dominate debate about the kingdom’s transformation strategy.

New direction for Vision 2030

Some adjustments are being presented by Saudi officials as a more practical approach. Instead of prioritising massive flagship projects, attention is turning to smaller and more manageable developments that can show quicker results. Projects such as the Diriyah redevelopment, the Qiddiya entertainment city and the AlUla heritage site are being presented as examples of this approach.

The kingdom also secured the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to become an important part of its international visibility strategy.

Officials from the Public Investment Fund have said future spending will emphasise efficiency and long-term returns rather than scale.

Analysts are divided on what this change means for the Vision 2030. Some see it as a necessary correction after years of rapid expansion, while others believe it points to challenges in turning large-scale plans into fully working projects.

Despite the adjustments, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continues to enjoy strong support among younger Saudis, many of whom view the reforms as a major change in the country’s direction.

The next phase of the vision appears less about large architectural statements and more about delivering smaller projects that can actually be completed and sustained over time.