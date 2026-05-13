Saudi Arabia secretly struck Iran – what triggered the covert war move?

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): Responding to earlier attacks on its territory during the US-Israel war against Tehran, Saudi Arabia’s Air Force carried out a series of unpublicised strikes on Iran in late March, Reuters reported, citing two Western officials and two Iranian officials.

This is the first known instance of the kingdom directly striking Iranian targets and points to a more assertive posture by Riyadh in responding to regional threats.

The attacks were assessed to have taken place in late March, one Western official said, describing them as “tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi Arabia was hit”. However, the report said that the exact targets of the operation could not be independently confirmed.

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When asked for comment by the news agency, a senior Saudi foreign ministry official did not directly address whether the strikes had taken place. The Iranian foreign ministry also did not respond to requests for comment.

The developments highlight how the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf has expanded in ways that were not publicly acknowledged earlier. Even as tensions rose, Saudi Arabia continued maintaining contact with Iran through diplomatic channels, including engagement via Tehran’s ambassador in Riyadh.

According to Iranian and Western officials cited in the report, Riyadh informed Tehran about the strikes, after which both sides entered into intensified diplomatic exchanges. Saudi Arabia also issued warnings of further retaliation, which eventually led to an understanding between the two countries to reduce tensions.

The informal de-escalation reportedly came into effect in the week before Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire in their broader conflict on April 7. One Iranian official confirmed the arrangement, saying the move aimed to “cease hostilities, safeguard mutual interests and prevent the escalation of tensions”.

The Saudi attacks came after weeks of rising pressure in the region. At a press conference in Riyadh on March 19, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had said the kingdom “reserved the right to take military actions if deemed necessary”.

Three days later, the desert nation expelled Iran’s military attache and four embassy staff members, declaring them personae non gratae, Reuters reported.

By the end of March, the approach had become more aggressive, with retaliatory warnings leading to what officials described as an understanding to step back from further escalation.

Data cited in the report shows a change in the intensity of attacks on Saudi Arabia. More than 105 drone and missile strikes were recorded in the week of March 25-31, while the number dropped to over 25 between April 1-6, based on Saudi defence ministry statements compiled by Reuters.

Western sources also assessed that projectiles fired at Saudi Arabia in the days leading up to the ceasefire likely originated from Iraq rather than Iran, suggesting Tehran had reduced direct involvement while allied groups continued operations.

On April 12, Saudi Arabia summoned Iraq’s ambassador to protest against attacks launched from Iraqi territory. Despite rising tensions at the beginning of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, communication channels between Riyadh and Tehran were open.

During April 7-8, Saudi defence ministry reports said 31 drones and 16 missiles were fired at the kingdom, which prompted deliberations in Riyadh about possible retaliation against both Iran and Iraq. The report also mentioned that Pakistan deployed fighter jets during the heightened alert period.

The disclosure of Saudi strikes comes shortly after reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also carried out covert strikes on Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing individuals familiar with the matter.