/Saudi Arabia should accept Israel’s help against Houthis, Abraham Accords deal possible, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has urged Saudi Arabia to accept Israel’s offer of assistance in its fight against Houthi rebels, describing Israeli support as “very helpful” amid escalating hostilities in the region.
Asked by reporters at the White House ahead of a rally in Georgia whether Saudi Arabia should accept Israel’s offer, Trump replied, “Yeah, I do, sure. Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia”.
Trump also suggested that Saudi Arabia could join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 agreements aimed at normalising relations between Israel and several Arab countries, saying the prospect was “maybe more than ever”.
Asked whether a deal with Saudi Arabia under the framework was back on the table, Trump said, “Yeah, I think so. Yeah, I think so. Maybe more than ever. The Abraham Accords is one of our great achievements. And, yeah, I would say maybe more than ever. But Saudi Arabia is very happy to have Israel’s support and our support. Yeah”.
In an interview with Israeli media on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked whether Saudi Arabia had sought Israel’s assistance. According to The Times of Israel, he replied, “There are barely any Middle Eastern states that aren’t asking us for help”.
Israel and Saudi Arabia were considered close to reaching an agreement to normalise relations before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack. However, Riyadh has consistently maintained that normalisation with Israel would require a clear pathway towards Palestinian statehood.
Amid the escalating hostilities, Iran has denied involvement in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed its readiness to help resolve differences between the parties, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was prepared to use its capabilities to help end the conflict if the parties concerned requested assistance.
“The last 12 years have shown that foreign intervention and blockade are not the solution. The Yemeni people have resisted the blockade designed by Britain and America for years; the countries of the region must work to end this situation”, Baghaei said.
He rejected allegations that Iran was involved in Houthi operations, arguing that any resolution would require respect for Yemen’s sovereignty and an end to foreign intervention and the air and naval blockade.
“Iran denies claims of involvement in the Yemeni operation. Resolving the issue requires respect for Yemeni sovereignty, cessation of intervention, and an end to the air and naval blockade. The Yemeni armed forces [Houthis] are acting in their own interests. These claims are not credible, and Iran does not see the escalation of tensions as benefiting anyone”, he added.
Baghaei reiterated Tehran’s willingness to support peaceful efforts to resolve differences between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis while rejecting claims of Iranian involvement in their operations.
Yemen’s internationally recognised government on Friday accused Houthi forces of targeting Aden International Airport with two missiles. The projectiles reportedly landed near a Yemenia Airlines aircraft preparing to take off for Cairo, according to the country’s Information Minister, Moammar Al-Eryani.
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia also issued a security advisory in a post on X on Friday, dated October 15, warning American citizens of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks in the country.
The embassy urged US citizens to exercise extreme caution when using airports, check departure information directly with airlines and airports, and follow guidance from Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed on Friday that Saudi warplanes had carried out 101 airstrikes and missile attacks against civilian assets across Yemen in the preceding 24 hours.
In a post on X, Saree said the attacks targeted the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Dhale, Taiz, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Amran and Lahj. He claimed the strikes involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, as well as missile attacks launched from Najran.
Saree alleged that the strikes had caused civilian casualties, including women and children.
He also claimed that the cumulative number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began had reached 2,489.
The Saudi-led coalition, meanwhile, said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones in Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions amid intensifying regional hostilities and mounting concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and strategic maritime routes.
(with ANI inputs)
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