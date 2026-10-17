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Saudi Arabia should accept Israel’s help against Houthis, Abraham Accords deal possible, says Trump

Israel and Saudi Arabia were considered close to reaching an agreement to normalise relations before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack. However, Riyadh has consistently maintained that normalisation with Israel would require a clear pathway towards Palestinian statehood.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 06:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 06:36 AM IST
Saudi Arabia should accept Israel’s help against Houthis, Abraham Accords deal possible, says Trump
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Saudi Arabia should accept Israel’s help against Houthis, Abraham Accords deal possible, says Trump
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