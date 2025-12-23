Saudi Arabia Turns Into Winter Wonderland; Receives Snowfall After 30 Year

Saudi Arabia Snowfall: In a rare turn of events, the northern region of Saudi Arabia reportedly received snowfall on December 18th in the Hail region and Tabuk region around Jabal Al Lawz near the Jordanian border, according to Gulf Times.

Several videos have surfaced on the internet showing people enjoying the unusual turn of events in the region known for its scorching heat and sand dunes. Videos showed people dancing to traditional music and gathering with friends and family to savor the rare weather, as sand dunes turned into a beautiful white spectacle under fresh snowfall.

According to the Saudi Gazette, temperatures in the Tabuk, Turaif, Qurayyat, Dawadmi, and Taif regions dipped to 2°C, while Sakaka and Hail reached around 3°C; cold conditions are expected to persist in the region in the coming days.

The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology warned of cold weather conditions and a sharp dip in temperatures and predicted the possibility of snowfall in the highlands of Tabuk and the Hail region. The conditions stem from a deep low-pressure system moving across parts of the Middle East, bringing heavy rain, cold air, and snowfall to unexpected areas, reported Gulf News.

According to Saudi astronomer Mohammed bin Reddah Al Thaqafi, winter snowfall in parts of the Kingdom is a recurring event and not an anomaly. He said that northern Saudi Arabia sees snow periodically each winter, with irregular timing tied to shifting weather patterns rather than any fixed astronomical cycle, said the reports.

The region witnessed unpredictable weather earlier this year when Dubai received Heavy rainfall and floods, resulting in disrupted flight operations and prompted offices to mandate work-from-home. Social media images and videos showed people wading through knee-deep water after heavy rainfall, followed by plunging temperatures in the desert nation.