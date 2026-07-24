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Saudi Arabia-US nuclear deal: Is Pakistan the reason behind fears of a Middle East nuclear race?

The US Department of Energy said the partnership would help increase American nuclear technology exports while supporting nuclear safety and non-proliferation standards.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:50 AM IST
Saudi Arabia-US nuclear deal: Is Pakistan the reason behind fears of a Middle East nuclear race?
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. (File photo: Reuters)

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