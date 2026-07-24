/Saudi Arabia-US nuclear deal: Is Pakistan the reason behind fears of a Middle East nuclear race?

New Delhi: The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark civilian nuclear cooperation agreement, allowing Riyadh to develop its nuclear energy programme with American support. The deal has strengthened US-Saudi ties and also raised concerns about a possible nuclear race in the Middle East and Pakistan’s role if regional tensions increase.
Signed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the agreement is known as ‘Agreement 123’ under US law. Along with a safeguards deal, it provides the legal basis for long-term cooperation between the two countries in peaceful nuclear energy.
The US Department of Energy said the partnership would help increase American nuclear technology exports while supporting nuclear safety and non-proliferation standards.
The deal will now be reviewed by the US Congress. American companies are expected to play a major role in building and operating nuclear power facilities in the kingdom, although the names of participating firms have not been officially confirmed.
Saudi Arabia does not have any operational nuclear power plants, but it has been working for years to develop a civilian nuclear programme. Riyadh has said it wants nuclear energy as part of its plan to diversify its energy sector, which is dependent on oil and natural gas.
The biggest concern surrounding the agreement is not Saudi Arabia’s present nuclear programme but what could happen if regional security conditions change in the future.
The kingdom and Iran have been strategic rivals for decades. Iran’s nuclear activities have created international tensions, and some analysts believe Riyadh would not want to fall behind if Tehran ever moved towards developing nuclear weapons.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously said that his country would seek nuclear weapons if Iran acquired them. This has led to debate about whether Riyadh could look towards Pakistan, its long-time security partner, instead of developing a weapons programme from scratch.
Pakistan is the only Muslim-majority country known to possess nuclear weapons. Its nuclear programme developed over several decades, and the country has close defence ties with Saudi Arabia. However, there is no evidence that Riyadh and Islamabad have any agreement to transfer nuclear weapons.
Security say that acquiring nuclear weapons through another country will have legal and diplomatic consequences. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty prohibits the transfer of nuclear weapons or assistance for developing them.
Washington has defended the agreement, saying it is meant only for peaceful nuclear cooperation.
“This agreement follows the highest standards of nuclear safety and nuclear non-proliferation. It is based on the best nuclear technology and expertise developed in the United States,” said US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.
US officials have also said the partnership will keep Saudi Arabia connected to American technology rather than allowing other countries such as China or Russia to increase their nuclear influence in the kingdom.
The agreement has received mixed reactions in the United States and the Middle East. Supporters say it will strengthen energy cooperation and create opportunities for American companies. Critics argue that allowing advanced nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia requires strict monitoring because uranium enrichment technology can have both civilian and military uses.
Democratic lawmakers in the United States have demanded strong safeguards similar to those included in the 2009 nuclear agreement with the United Arab Emirates, which prevented Abu Dhabi from enriching uranium on its own.
Israel too has reacted to the development. Some officials have said they would accept a Saudi civilian nuclear programme if it is limited to peaceful purposes, while others have warned that it could increase the risk of a regional nuclear race.
The agreement comes at a time when US-Saudi ties have grown closer under President Donald Trump. During his visit to the kingdom in 2025, both countries announced major economic and strategic agreements, including plans for increased Saudi investment in the United States.
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