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Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals, state news agency says

A helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed near Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast on Sunday, killing all 14 Saudi nationals on board. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals, state news agency says
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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