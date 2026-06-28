/Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals, state news agency says

A helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast along the Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, killing 14 Saudi nationals, the state news agency reported. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Aramco had resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf on Friday after a nearly four-month suspension.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, news agency Reuters reported.
The incident occurred at 6 am local time (0300 GMT), according to the state news agency, which provided no further details.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has been rushing to move cargoes after Middle Eastern producers increased oil and gas output and exports ahead of an interim deal aimed at halting the war between the United States and Iran.
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