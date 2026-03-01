Saudi Crown Prince MBS lobbied Trump to strike Iran, says Washington Post

US President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran came after Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, lobbied him repeatedly to make the move, as per the Washington Post's report.

The report also said that the decision followed weeks of persistent lobbying by two major US allies in the Middle East, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained his long‑standing campaign for US strikes on Iran, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman placed multiple private calls to Donald Trump over the past month urging military action, despite publicly advocating for diplomatic solutions.

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made multiple private phone calls to Trump over the past month advocating a US attack, despite his public support for a diplomatic solution,” the outlet reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, US intelligence reportedly assessed no imminent direct threat from Iran to the US homeland, but allies argued it was the moment to act decisively.

Multiple news agencies, citing Iranian state media, reported early Sunday that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States. The death of the 86-year-old has cast uncertainty over the future of the Islamic Republic and heightened the risk of regional instability.

President Donald Trump had announced Khamenei’s death hours earlier, describing it as giving Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country.

Iran faced criticism from his Gulf partners over its strikes

Iran faced widespread criticism from several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, after carrying out retaliatory strikes on US and Israeli military bases in neighboring Muslim nations on Saturday, following the US-Israel attacks on Tehran.

On Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed spoke for the first time since a public dispute in late December, discussing Iran’s retaliatory strikes in the Gulf. According to the UAE’s official WAM agency, the Saudi ruler called the Emirati president, and “they discussed regional developments and the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several other brotherly nations.”

Both leaders condemned what they described as a “dangerous escalation that threatens the region’s security and undermines its stability.”

The crown prince MBS expressed Saudi Arabia's "full solidarity with the UAE, offering all its resources to support any measures the UAE takes" while the Emirati leader "expressed his gratitude and appreciation".

Iran, Saudi rivalry

The Saudi Arabia–Iran rivalry is one of the most significant geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, rooted in a mix of religious, ideological, political, and strategic differences.

For decades, both countries have competed for political and security influence across the Middle East, a contest often described by analysts as a “new Middle East Cold War,” through the proxies.

Saudi Arabia is the leading Sunni Muslim power (with Wahhabi influence), while Iran is the leading Shia Muslim power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. This sectarian split exacerbates tensions, though the rivalry is more about power than pure theology.

This sectarian rift has frequently been highlighted by both sides in their regional rivalry.

Diplomatic relations were plunged to its lowest from 2016 until 2023 after Saudi Arabia executed the Shia cleric Nimr al‑Nimr and protests in Iran led to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions.

Both the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Muslim World League, two of the largest Muslim organisations, condemned Iran’s retaliatory actions on Saturday.