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Saudi halts oil supply to India; Pakistan vows to defend Riyadh: Coincidence or deal?

Saudi Arabia halted regular crude to India following pipeline attacks, while Pakistan promised to defend Riyadh. Here is the clear truth behind the twin developments.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
Saudi halts oil supply to India; Pakistan vows to defend Riyadh: Coincidence or deal?
Image Credit: AI generated. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Saudi halts oil supply to India; Pakistan vows to defend Riyadh: Coincidence or deal?
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